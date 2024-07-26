DC BM Santhosh Advocates For Loans under Mahila Shakti Scheme

Gadwal: District Collector B. M Santhosh has emphasized the importance of providing targeted loans to women self-help groups (SHGs) under the Mahila Shakti Scheme to foster economic development. In a meeting held on Friday at the conference hall of the Collector's office, members of the District/Mandal Women's Federation, officials from welfare departments, and bankers convened to discuss the scheme's implementation and goals.

The Collector highlighted that subsidized loans are being granted to SHGs to enhance the financial status of women across the district. As per the directives of the State Government, a loan target of Rs. 54.04 crore has been set for the district. The focus areas include school uniform stitching units, Me-Seva Centres,Mahila Shakti Canteens, event management, poultry and fish units, food processing, and agricultural services such as renting out tractors and other implements through Customer Hire Centers.

Transparency in the selection process of beneficiaries was stressed by the Collector, ensuring that officials from the concerned departments diligently select and forward the list of beneficiaries to the banks for prompt loan sanctioning. Additionally, he urged the relevant departments to expedite the necessary procedures to meet the scheme’s objectives.

Field-level responsibility was underscored, with the Collector directing APMs and DPMs to work rigorously to achieve the set goals. The meeting saw active participation from District Additional Collector and DRDO Narsinga Rao, LDM Ayyapu Reddy, Additional DRDO Narasimhulu, District Project Managers Vilas Rao and Rammurthy, APMs, DPMs, bank managers, and members of women's associations, all committed to driving the success of the Mahila Shakti Scheme.

This initiative is a significant step towards empowering women in the district, providing them with the necessary financial support to undertake various economic activities and enhance their livelihoods.