Live
- IG of Multi-Zone 11, V. Satyanarayana, Takes Action Against Negligent Police Officers
- Congress Demands SEBI Chairman's Resignation, Calls for JPC Probe into Adani Scandal
- Top priority for women's safety
- Cyberabad Traffic Police & SCSC Conducts Review Meeting with Security & Admin Heads of IT & ITES companies
- HCSC and Sayodhya Launch Pioneering Women’s Support Program in Amberpet
- Roads Blocked with Just a Drop of Rain: A Decade-Long Problem Continues
- KBC 16th episode, Bangalorean techie on hot seat
- FAIMA decided to end their strike after SC directives
- CBI and Lokayukta torturing my friends and family: DCM DK Shivakumar
- DC B.M. Santosh Urges Farmers to Cooperate for Bharat Mala Road Construction to Develop Gattu
Just In
DC B.M. Santosh Urges Farmers to Cooperate for Bharat Mala Road Construction to Develop Gattu
Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh has urged farmers to cooperate in the construction of the Bharat Mala road, a key infrastructure project for the development of Gattu.
Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh has urged farmers to cooperate in the construction of the Bharat Mala road, a key infrastructure project for the development of Gattu. On Thursday, during a meeting at the Gattu Mandal Tahsildar's office, the Collector reviewed the details of the land involved in the road construction with highway authority officials, using the Bharat Mala road mapping.
Following this, the Collector interacted directly with the farmers to understand their concerns. The farmers expressed the need for compensation for the lands they would lose due to the road construction and demanded the provision of service roads and bridges for the remaining lands.
Taking these demands into account, the Collector assured that immediate steps would be taken to ensure the second installment of compensation is provided to the farmers within the next ten days. He also promised to link the road from Survey Number 300, Macherla to Arigidda, and confirmed the construction of bridges and underpasses as part of the project.
The event was attended by Tahsildar Sarita Rani, NHAI Manager Kota Babu, relevant officials, and farmers. A tree was planted in the office premises as part of the program.