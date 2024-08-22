DC B.M. Santosh Urges Farmers to Cooperate for Bharat Mala Road Construction to Develop Gattu

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh has urged farmers to cooperate in the construction of the Bharat Mala road, a key infrastructure project for the development of Gattu. On Thursday, during a meeting at the Gattu Mandal Tahsildar's office, the Collector reviewed the details of the land involved in the road construction with highway authority officials, using the Bharat Mala road mapping.

Following this, the Collector interacted directly with the farmers to understand their concerns. The farmers expressed the need for compensation for the lands they would lose due to the road construction and demanded the provision of service roads and bridges for the remaining lands.

Taking these demands into account, the Collector assured that immediate steps would be taken to ensure the second installment of compensation is provided to the farmers within the next ten days. He also promised to link the road from Survey Number 300, Macherla to Arigidda, and confirmed the construction of bridges and underpasses as part of the project.

The event was attended by Tahsildar Sarita Rani, NHAI Manager Kota Babu, relevant officials, and farmers. A tree was planted in the office premises as part of the program.