DC orders the officials to select the eligible for Gruhalakshmi scheme

The District Collector Valluri Kranti has ordered the officials to complete the selection process of Gruhalakshmi scheme immediately in the district. She directed them to select the eligible poor people who does not have any own house and having own place to construct.In a review meeting held with the MP DOs, Tashildars, and Municipal Commissioners in the IDOC Conference hall, discussed on Gruhalakshmi scheme, old-age pention, and the special registration of women voters.



They have to select the eligible beneficiaries who have affordable to build to the base ment level and having own plots.If any problem accured in the selection process you can bring it to my attention she said.

The MP DOs were directed to send the list of eligible candidates who have applied for the pension scheme after the proper verification, without any delay. She also urged the officials to upload the details of the voters who have registered in the form 6 for the voters list.

And the Tashildars are advised to take appropriate measures to ensure that the epi cards should be provided to the new voters . Women voters should be ensured to participate in Special women voter registration campaign, should be conducted with the cooperation of health, revenue and welfare departments and the last date of the campaign is 19 th of this month. Hence the officials should be taken measures to provide all the arrangements and make sure that all the remaining voters should be participated in the district. And the BLO s are asked to complete the pending voters and correct the list immediately.

The additional collectors Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, Apoorva Chauhan, RDO Chandrakala, Tashildars, MP DOs, and Municipal Commissioners were participated in the morning at the Collectorate.















