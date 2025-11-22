DCC president's birthday celebrated

MANCHERIAL: Onthe occasion of the birthday of Mancherial District DCC President, Kokkirala Surekha Prem Sagar Rao, grand celebrations were organized under the auspices of the Mancherial Corporation Congress Party at the residence of the local MLA in Mancherial town.

As part of the festivities, Surekhamma’s birthday was marked with a ceremonial cake cutting and jubilant celebrations.

On this occasion, Congress Party leaders, women leaders, Youth Congress leaders, party workers, and admirers distributed fruits to patients at the Mancherial Government Hospital. Congress leaders celebrated by cutting a cake at the IB building in Luxettipet. They extended their heartfelt birthday wishes to Kokkirala Surekhamma.