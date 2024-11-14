DCCB’s call to avail new crop loans

Warangal: Warangal District Co-operative Bank (DCCB) Chairman Marneni Ravinder Rao held a review meeting with the bank managers on Wednesday. Rao said that the farmers who availed the benefit of crop loan waiver can get new crop loans.

He said that the government suggested that the errors such as disabled Aadhaars related to eligible farmers should be provided with their permission by submitting the correct Aadhaar copies with their permission for the benefit of the farmers.

The CEO has been instructed to achieve all the targeted targets within the deadline and to take appropriate measures to prevent personal performance improvement every month.

As the second half of the financial year 2024-25 is also coming to an end, it has been ordered to recover as per the regulations and ensure that each branch has NPA within 5%.

It has been suggested that the debts given by the associations should be legally covered and recovered and strengthened the associations. On loan recovery and policy guidelines, they conducted a review meeting on deposits.

Later, Rao handed over the insurance amount to the family members of farmer Majjiga Venkatanarayana belonging to Ontimamidipalli who died after availing of a loan of Rs 5 lakh from DCCB. CEO Wazir Sultan, GM Usha, DGM Ashok, AGMs Madhu, Gottam Sravanti, Krishna Mohan, Gampa Sravanti, Boda Raju, Bank Managers of various branches were present.