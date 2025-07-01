Death toll in Pashamylaram chemical factory explosion rises

The death toll from the devastating explosion at the Sigachi chemical factory in Pashamilaram, Sangareddy district, has tragically risen to 37. Officials report that an additional 35 individuals are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, while the whereabouts of 27 workers remain unknown. Fortunately, 57 people managed to escape the disaster unscathed, although several of those injured are in critical condition and are receiving intensive care.

The catastrophic incident occurred on Monday when a reactor exploded, igniting a massive fire that resulted in immediate fatalities, with five workers losing their lives on the spot. Witnesses described the explosion's force as sending people flying approximately 100 metres, leading to the collapse of the factory building and damaging an adjacent structure.

Emergency response teams, including local officials and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), rushed to the scene to commence rescue operations. The bodies of the deceased have been transported to Patancheru Government Hospital, where DNA tests will be conducted to identify many that are unrecognizable. Efforts to recover additional victims are ongoing, with the Singareni Rescue Team among those sifting through the debris.

In response to the tragedy, the government has appointed special officers to monitor the treatment of the victims. Three officers are specifically assigned to oversee the health status of those receiving care in various hospitals. A control room has also been established at the Sangareddy Collectorate for families seeking information about their loved ones affected by the explosion. For updates, the public can contact 08455276155.

Chief Minister Revanth is scheduled to visit the site of the incident today to meet with the victims and their families. He has also instructed Minister Damodar to expedite rescue operations. Minister Damodar remained on-site throughout the night to oversee the ongoing rescue efforts.