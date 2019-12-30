Decision on CAA at appropriate time: KTR

Hyderabad: Reiterating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and State Cabinet would decide on implementing the CAA in the State at an appropriate time, Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said diversionary tactics can only work temporarily and the governments would have to answer tough questions about job creation and economy.

The Minister went live on Twitter and was replying to questions by netizens through his account on Sunday. Replying to a question on growth of the BJP in Telangana, Rama Rao said people of Telangana were smarter to outwit anyone with divisive agenda.

The Minister said that in a span of a few days, both the RSS and the AIMIM held meetings in the city, in reply to a question on why peaceful protests were not allowed in Telangana.

The TRS leader was also asked about Andhra Pradesh politics and government decisions. When a netizen asked about the rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he mentioned that that was a good beginning.

He said that it was for the people of Andhra Pradesh to judge on three capitals. When a netizen wanted him to start the party in AP, the Minister said, "When I see such comments from AP it is heart-warming acknowledgement for the leadership of Chandrashekar Rao."

On a question of favourite job, he stated that he rates the post of party's working president higher than the Minister.

Speaking on the development in Hyderabad, Rama Rao said that the city would see changes soon with several projects including SRDP, e-BRTS, 50 foot over-bridges, metro rail in old city and look towards east policy for extending IT services.

The minister assured that there would be no shortage of water in Hyderabad as the Kaleshwaram Project was completed.

For developing the tourism, Rama Rao said the government was trying for getting world heritage status to Charminar and Golconda Fort and starting direct airline connectivity to Europe and the US.

Replying to a question on acting in films, the TRS working chief said that he was busy with his full-time job.

When a user asked about promise of scrapping GO 111, the Minister mentioned that it would have to be thought out carefully to make sure two lakes Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar are well maintained.