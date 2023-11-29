Live
Just In
Deeksha Diwas observed in Telangana Bhavan
Highlights
EC squads objects to the programme but allows the organise blood donation camp
Hyderabad: BRS party has taken up Deeksha Divas programme in Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday. However, the EC squad objected to this programme.
After the election campaign is over, the officials said that any programme influencing elections should not be conducted in the party offices. The BRS leaders told them that Deeksha Divas is not an election event.
However, officials said the programme should be stopped but allowed to organize the blood donation camp. At the same time, KTR reached Telangana Bhavan. Along with KTR, many leaders donated blood.
