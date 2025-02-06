  • Menu
Deepa Das Munshi to Meet Congress MLAs Today

Senior Congress leader Deepa Das Munshi will hold meetings with Congress MLAs from Telangana today.

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Deepa Das Munshi will hold meetings with Congress MLAs from Telangana today. She will interact with them separately, organizing discussions district-wise.

The meeting schedule is as follows:

  • 3:00 PM – MLAs from Khammam, Adilabad, and Nizamabad
  • 4:15 PM – MLAs from Karimnagar and Warangal
  • 5:30 PM – MLAs from Nalgonda, Hyderabad, and Medak
  • 6:45 PM – MLAs from Ranga Reddy and Mahbubnagar

With reports of a confidential meeting among MLAs, these discussions have gained attention. The focus will be on strengthening local governance and the party’s organizational structure in the state.

