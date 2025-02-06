Live
Deepa Das Munshi to Meet Congress MLAs Today
Senior Congress leader Deepa Das Munshi will hold meetings with Congress MLAs from Telangana today.
Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Deepa Das Munshi will hold meetings with Congress MLAs from Telangana today. She will interact with them separately, organizing discussions district-wise.
The meeting schedule is as follows:
- 3:00 PM – MLAs from Khammam, Adilabad, and Nizamabad
- 4:15 PM – MLAs from Karimnagar and Warangal
- 5:30 PM – MLAs from Nalgonda, Hyderabad, and Medak
- 6:45 PM – MLAs from Ranga Reddy and Mahbubnagar
With reports of a confidential meeting among MLAs, these discussions have gained attention. The focus will be on strengthening local governance and the party’s organizational structure in the state.
