Live
- MLC poll: Bandi urges corporators to vote for BJP
- ink pact to shore up def, tech ties
- BJP Leaders Pay Tributes to Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram on His 118th Birth Anniversary in Gadwal
- Joint training showcases India-US military cooperation
- Riled by fake videos on HCU lands, Revanth asks cops to swing into action
- 126-kg ganja seized in Duvvada
- Every devotee to be provided Talambralu, Annaprasadam
- DGP Jitender Orders Crackdown on Fake Seeds and Road Accidents in Gadwal: Focus on Preventive Policing and Public Safety
- Latin American, Caribbean nations urged to invest in TG
- Gadwal Farmers Join Telangana’s First Seed Festival in Kadthal Led by Nelatalli Foundation
DefMin greenlights civilian ops from Adilabad airfield
The Ministry of Defence has approved the initiation of civilian flight operations from the Indian Air Force (IAF) airfield in Adilabad, Telangana.
Adilabad: The Ministry of Defence has approved the initiation of civilian flight operations from the Indian Air Force (IAF) airfield in Adilabad, Telangana.
This decision comes after Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy advocated for the productive utilisation of underused defence land in Adilabad.
In a letter to Reddy dated April 4, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated, “It has been informed that the Indian Air Force airfield in Adilabad is envisaged to be developed by the IAF as a training establishment in the future. The Ministry of Defence is ready to develop the existing airfield as a joint-user facility and extend necessary assistance in this regard.” Currently, Hyderabad hosts the only operational commercial airport in Telangana. Warangal airport recently received the necessary approvals for starting operations, paving the way for expanded air connectivity in the state.
Reddy, who also serves as the President of the Telangana BJP, noted on Saturday that the launch of air services in both Warangal and Adilabad would enhance regional connectivity through additional UDAN routes.
Under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) regional connectivity scheme, around 60 air routes currently connect to Hyderabad.
Adilabad previously hosted an airport used solely for military purposes. “Over time, defence operations ceased for various reasons.”