DefMin greenlights civilian ops from Adilabad airfield

Adilabad: The Ministry of Defence has approved the initiation of civilian flight operations from the Indian Air Force (IAF) airfield in Adilabad, Telangana.

This decision comes after Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy advocated for the productive utilisation of underused defence land in Adilabad.

In a letter to Reddy dated April 4, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated, “It has been informed that the Indian Air Force airfield in Adilabad is envisaged to be developed by the IAF as a training establishment in the future. The Ministry of Defence is ready to develop the existing airfield as a joint-user facility and extend necessary assistance in this regard.” Currently, Hyderabad hosts the only operational commercial airport in Telangana. Warangal airport recently received the necessary approvals for starting operations, paving the way for expanded air connectivity in the state.

Reddy, who also serves as the President of the Telangana BJP, noted on Saturday that the launch of air services in both Warangal and Adilabad would enhance regional connectivity through additional UDAN routes.

Under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) regional connectivity scheme, around 60 air routes currently connect to Hyderabad.

Adilabad previously hosted an airport used solely for military purposes. “Over time, defence operations ceased for various reasons.”