Delhi Court Dismisses Interim Bail Plea Of BRS Leader K Kavitha In Money Laundering Case

The interim bail plea filed by K Kavitha, a prominent figure within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), in connection to the money laundering case associated with the defunct Delhi excise policy was dismissed by the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Monday. Kavitha, who is awaiting her regular bail application hearing scheduled for April 20, found herself in the midst of legal proceedings after being apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on March 15.

Allegations against Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, implicated her as a pivotal member of the "South Group," purportedly involved in funneling kickbacks amounting to ₹100 crore to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. These kickbacks allegedly secured a substantial portion of liquor licenses in the national capital for the group. Subsequently, she was remanded to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.

This legal setback for Kavitha follows closely on the heels of another development, where she petitioned a Delhi court to revoke its decision permitting the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate her within Tihar jail. The CBI's involvement stems from its investigation into potential corruption linked to the excise policy case.

Kavitha's legal counsel, Nitesh Rana, argued before the court that the CBI's actions circumvented due legal process, emphasizing concerns that pertinent facts might have been withheld to secure a favorable ruling. Despite these assertions, the court deferred the matter to April 10, granting the CBI time to respond to Kavitha's plea. However, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja opted not to grant interim relief to K Kavitha.

Following the court proceedings, Rana conveyed to the press that while the court didn't annul its previous decision, procedural ethics dictate that the investigative agency should refrain from acting upon it until Kavitha's plea receives a proper judicial consideration.