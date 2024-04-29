Delhi Police Issues Summons to Revanth Reddy in fake Video Case

The Delhi Police has issued summons to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and PCC Chief in the Deepfake video case involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The summons order them to appear for trial on May 1st and bring their gadgets with them.

The controversy began when a fake video purportedly showing Amit Shah announcing the cancellation of reservations surfaced online. The video was shared by the Telangana PCC's official Twitter handle, leading to complaints from the BJP and the Home Ministry. The Delhi Special Cell Police registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the source of the fake video.

Amit Shah clarified that his comments were misrepresented in the video and that he had only spoken about removing unconstitutional reservations for Muslims in Telangana. The BJP emphasized that Amit Shah had not mentioned cancelling reservations for SC, ST, and OBC communities.

In light of these developments, Delhi Police has also issued notices to the Telangana Director General of Police and Chief Secretary, along with the Chief Minister, as part of their investigation into the case. The controversy surrounding the fake video continues to be a topic of discussion on social media platforms.