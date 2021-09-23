Deny welfare benefits to those that can buy liquor

It's high time to link the Aadhaar with the liquor sales, and thereby keep an eye on those people who are availing benefits of several welfare schemes.

Welfare schemes and subsidy programmes are aimed at the uplift of the lower strata of people. Government needs to stop these benefits to the people who can afford to buy liquor.

Liquor trash is also another issue that needs focus. Littering of liquor refuse can be avoided by linking Aadhaar with the liquor sales.

D Rambabu,

Farmer, Pragathi Singaram, Shayampet, Warangal