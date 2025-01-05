Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Inaugurates Power Substation, Criticizes BRS

Hyderabad : Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka inaugurated a new power substation and addressed a public gathering, where he strongly criticized the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for allegedly failing the people over the past decade.

Speaking at the event, Vikramarka accused the BRS of betraying the trust of the public. "In the last 10 years, the BRS has deceived the people. Despite inheriting a wealthy state, they couldn't even fulfill the promise of a ₹1 lakh farm loan waiver," he remarked.

The Deputy CM assured the crowd that the promises made by his government would be implemented with dedication and sincerity. "We are committed to delivering on every promise we have made," he emphasized.

The inauguration of the substation is expected to improve power supply reliability in the region, marking a step forward in the government's efforts to strengthen infrastructure.