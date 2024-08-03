Despite big rise in dengue cases, SCB lags in anti-larval operations

Hyderabad: With dengue and other water-borne diseases on the rise in the city, Secunderabad Cantonment residents have claimed that the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) officials have not yet conducted thorough fogging due to a shortage of proper fogging machines.

According to sources, there are only two fogging machines within the Cantonment limits. One of these machines is defective, making a single operational machine insufficient to cover all eight wards. Additionally, there are no funds available to purchase new fogging equipment. Another problem is that the Cantonment Board lacks a dedicated entomology wing and an emergency team, which contributes to the delays or failure in resolving this issue.

Expressing their frustration over the lack of fogging despite the surge in water-borne diseases, locals pointed out that many monsoons have passed without adequate action. They highlighted an increase in dengue cases due to poor sanitation, with garbage not being cleared regularly and drains not being desilted properly. Only a few localities have seen drains desilted, leading to an increase in the mosquito menace and many reported dengue cases across various areas.

Ramesh, a resident of Bowenpally, said, “With the recent heavy downpour, water has accumulated in many stretches and potholes, leading to mosquito breeding in the area. We have repeatedly asked the SCB officials to take up fogging, but our requests have fallen on deaf ears.”

Nayeem, a resident of Rasoolpura, said, “We have repeatedly asked the SCB officials to carry out anti-larval spray operations in all areas, but they have failed to take any action. As Rasoolpura is the largest slum in the Cantonment, desilting of open drains and fogging are essential, but fogging operations have never been undertaken. Whenever we ask the concerned officials, they always say that due to a lack of fogging equipment, they are unable to conduct fogging operations. It would be better if the officials took up anti-larval spraying before the situation worsened.”

T Satish Gupta, president of Vasavi Nagar, said, “Several times we have asked SCB officials to carry out spraying operations as the mosquito menace has increased in our areas. We are forced to close our windows and doors.”