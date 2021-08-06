Despite district tag, Mulugu still a Gram Panchayat

Mulugu: It may sound a bit strange, but it is true that Mulugu is the only district headquarters in the State that is still a Gram Panchayat (GP). Notwithstanding its iconic possessions like Ramappa Temple which recently made it to the UNESCO's World Heritage Sites and ecstatic locations like Laknavaram, Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary and Bogatha waterfalls etc, the district headquarters is yet to witness development even after two and a half years of its formation. In addition to these destinations, the district is also the abode of Asia's largest tribal fair – Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara that draws nearly one crore devotes from across the globe biennially.

The proposal to upgrade the GP to a municipality remained a dream since Mulugu district was formed by bifurcating the Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district on February 17, 2019. With a huge tourism potential to harness, it was predicted that Mulugu will become the most sought-after destination. But contrary to the expectations, Mulugu remained as it was before it was made district headquarters. The smallest district in the State has nine mandals and 174 gram panchayats with a population of 2,57,744 (2011 Census).



The residents say that Mulugu has enough population (more than 20,000) if included nearby habitations within the radius of 5 kilometers to become a municipality. Although there was a huge shortage of rented accommodation, somehow, the Collectorate, office of the Superintendent of Police and other offices were adjusted in the government buildings. Due to non availability of houses, most of the employees working in the district offices commute from Warangal daily.

With national highway-163 passing through it and also being the pivotal point to reach Ramappa Temple, Laknavaram and other locations, there was a demand for better transportation facilities in Mulugu. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised to set up a bus depot in the new district, it was still a nonstarter.

Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka said, "The predominantly Adivasi district needs better transportation facilities. There is an imperative need to establish a bus depot in Mulugu. It's sad that Mulugu is still a GP and the government needs to upgrade it to a municipality immediately."

She also found fault with the Central Government for not initiating measures to start the Tribal University in Mulugu.