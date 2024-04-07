Details of those killed in the encounter should be disclosed - BJP Mahbubabad Former MP Azmeera Seetharam Naik

MULUGU: BJP parliamentary candidate, former MP Professor Seetharam Naik spoke at a meeting of dissidents in the Venkatapur Mandal center in Mulugu district and expressed the view that the Congress government is wrong in making public statements about the encounter that took place on the Chhattisgarh border.

He criticized the incidents of violence, killings, and beatings instead of educating them. He also questioned what the minister in charge of representing the district in the previous government was doing when such incidents were happening. He said that Minister Seethakka's silence in the face of such incidents is very suspicious.

He accused the Congress government of betraying the farmers. He said that the situation in Telangana is dire with crops drying up. The farmers' protest is a clear message to the Congress government.

In this event, Mulugu district president Sirikonda Balaram, district in-charge Policepalli Narotham Reddy, district vice-presidents Bhukya Jayaharlal, Rashtra ST Morcha chief coordinator Kotha Surendar, district coordinator Ravindra Charry, district chief leaders Alle Shobhan, Yadagiri, Ravi Reddy, activists, and others were present.