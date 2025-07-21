Develop Peddayya, Chinnayya temples as tourist hubs

Mancherial: Devotees from the united Adilabad region and surrounding districts, who visit Chinnayya Gutta and Peddayya Gutta in large numbers, have called for the regions to be developed as tourist centres.To reach the temples of Peddayya and Chinnayya, pilgrims must walk nearly 5 km through dense forest.

Despite the refreshing beauty of the forested surroundings, the authorities have been showing negligence in its development.Locals and devotees urge officials and administrators to respond for building proper roads to the temples of Peddayya and Chinnayya and to transform the area into a tourist destination.

Peddayya and Chinnayya are the tribal community’s revered deities, believed to bless farmers with prosperity and wealth. Peddayya’s temple is located in a dense forest about 50 km from the Mancherial district center, while Chinnayya’s temple is around 45 km away. These forested temple regions are known as ‘Peddayya Gutta’ and ‘Chinnayya Gutta.’ The lush greenery, streams flowing down the hills, and bird calls make the surroundings captivating.

Local tribal communities believe that the Pandavas once lived in these dense forested areas during their exile. They regard Dharma Raju, the eldest among the Pandavas, as Peddayya and Bhima as Chinnayya, worshiping them as gods.

Near the temple atop Peddayya Gutta is a sacred lake called Koneru, which holds water throughout the year. Devotees believe that bathing in this Koneru and then visiting the temple ensures their wishes are fulfilled.

According to legend, the Pandavas resided in Peddayya Gutta during their exile. Devotees first perform rituals with rice, eggs, and cash offerings at a sacred rock called Gajjibanda before walking to the temple for darshan (holy visit). Peddayya Gutta is renowned as a temple that blesses farmers with prosperity. During summer and monsoon seasons—especially on Sundays and Thursdays—large crowds of farmers and devotees come for darshan. Many collect the lake water as sacred 'Theertham' and take it home. The temple itself, known as Peddayya’s 'Illaari', resembles a humble hut.

A unique tradition involves devotees arriving in wet clothes after bathing in the lake. If the tribal priest, under divine trance, taps them with a ceremonial whip, it is believed to bring marriage to the unmarried and children to the childless.

Farmers even seek guidance from the temple priest about which crops are suitable for each season.

One miraculous belief is that when the priest is in divine trance, he climbs and descends a nearby 100-meter hill within just ten minutes—seen as a divine feat attributed to Lord Peddayya.

A unique feature of these temples is that tribal people serve as priests, which is uncommon in other temples. Another spiritual custom involves devotees testing whether their wishes will be fulfilled using the sacred 'Allubanda' stone.

It's believed that only those whose wishes are destined to come true can lift this stone; those whose desires remain unfulfilled cannot lift it no matter how hard they try.

This rare style of worship stands apart from mainstream traditions. About 2 km from the Chinnayya temple lies a waterfall known as Manchukondalu. Its water stream intensifies in response to clapping sounds, and even during scorching summers and severe droughts, the stream never dries up—something the tribal priests regard as divine.