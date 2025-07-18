Devotees Celebrate Bonala Festival with Special Puja at Uppuguda Temple

In a vibrant display of devotion, various temples hosted special pujas on the fourth day of the Bonala festival. The early morning commenced with Vedic scholars performing abhishekam for Goddess Mahankali, followed by the offering of Maha Naivedyam and Maha Aarti.

Following these rituals, women devotees engaged in Sahasranamarachana and Laksha Kumkumarchana in honour of Goddess Lalitha Devi, continuing the festive spirit.

At the Uppuguda Mahankali temple, DCP Sneha Mehra of the Dakshina Mandal participated in the special pujas. She was warmly welcomed by Temple President Janagama Madhusudhan Goud, who facilitated her darshan of the Goddess.