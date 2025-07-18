Live
Devotees Celebrate Bonala Festival with Special Puja at Uppuguda Temple
In a vibrant display of devotion, various temples hosted special pujas on the fourth day of the Bonala festival.
Following these rituals, women devotees engaged in Sahasranamarachana and Laksha Kumkumarchana in honour of Goddess Lalitha Devi, continuing the festive spirit.
Following these rituals, women devotees engaged in Sahasranamarachana and Laksha Kumkumarchana in honour of Goddess Lalitha Devi, continuing the festive spirit.
At the Uppuguda Mahankali temple, DCP Sneha Mehra of the Dakshina Mandal participated in the special pujas. She was warmly welcomed by Temple President Janagama Madhusudhan Goud, who facilitated her darshan of the Goddess.
