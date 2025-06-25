Devotees Celebrate jesta Amavasya with Grandeur at Sri Sri Thikka Veereshwara Swamy Temple in Aiza

Gadwal: The jesta Amavasya Pujas of the revered Avadhuta and Siddha Purusha, Sri Sri Thikka Veereshwara Swamy, were held with great devotion and grandeur in Aiza Municipality, drawing hundreds of devotees from surrounding regions.

Devotees gathered in large numbers to offer prayers on this sacred new moon day (Amavasya), paying tribute to the saint known for his spiritual powers and miracles. The pujas were conducted with deep religious fervor, followed by annaprasadam distribution, creating a spiritual atmosphere across the town.

A Life of Miracles and Devotion

Sri Sri Thikka Veereshwara Swamy, a disciple of Sri Sri Mahalinga Swamy from Errakota village, Emmiganur Mandal, Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, embraced a life of asceticism from childhood. With his guru's blessings, he established a small ashram on the banks of the Pedda Vaagu (large stream) in Aiza village. Renouncing worldly life, Swamy took to bhikshatana (alms-seeking) and began serving the local people through spiritual guidance and miraculous deeds, gaining a loyal following of devotees.

Historical Significance

The significance of Swamy’s legacy dates back to the Nizam Nawab era, during which the Maharaja of Gadwal commissioned a large ceremonial chariot (theru) especially for him. Remarkably, even after several decades, this chariot remains intact and is still used during the annual jathara (festival) in February, where thousands of devotees participate in the grand procession with immense devotion and enthusiasm.

Amavasya Rituals and Night-long Devotion

Every Amavasya, special rituals and pujas are conducted in Swamy’s honor, accompanied by the distribution of free annaprasadam to all attendees. The Ashadha Amavasya this year was particularly notable, with hundreds of devotees taking part in the religious ceremonies.

As night fell, the town of Aiza was enveloped in a spiritual ambiance, with devotional bhajans and music echoing through the streets. The celebration continued well into the night, uniting the community in devotion and reverence.

These monthly Amavasya events, stand as a testament to the enduring faith of devotees in Sri Sri Thikka Veereshwara Swamy, whose legacy continues to inspire and uplift the people of Aiza and beyond.