Devotees make a beeline to Dargah Urs

Warangal: The Urs Dargah (Mashooq Rabbani) was abuzz with devotees and celebrities at Karimabad in Warangal on the second day of 467th three-day celebrations on Tuesday.

A large number of Muslims and Hindus turned to the Dargah to pay their obeisance. The rituals begin with sandal on Monday night. The final day (Wednesday) events include recitals of Quran, Fateha and Chiraagaan.

Warangal Urban Co-operative Bank chairman and BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao offered prayers in the presence o.f Dargah Heads Naveed Baba and Ubed Baba.