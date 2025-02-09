Devotees Offer Gold Mangalsutra

Nagar Kurnool: In a heartwarming ceremony held on Sunday in Palem village of the Bijinapally Mandal, devotees of Sri Alarmel Mangal Sametha Venkateshwara Swami expressed their devotion by offering a gold mangalsutra to the revered deity. The auspicious ritual was performed by the couple Oruganti Anand and Rajitha, who presented the mangalsutra as a sacred token of their faith.

Chief priest Kuravi Ramanujanacharyulu of the Mukku Pudaka Temple conducted the ritual at the temple, officially tying the mangalsutra before the deity. The offering, valued at approximately Rs. 37,000, was blessed with special poojas and divine adornments, as the temple priests decorated the deity in a traditional manner.

Following the ceremony, the priests extended their blessings to the devotee family, praying that the grace of Sri Alarmel Mangal Sametha Venkateshwara Swami and his divine consort would always be with them. The event was further graced by the presence of other temple dignitaries, including priests Jayanta Kumar and Chakrapani, among others.

The ceremony highlighted the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual traditions of the community, reaffirming their unwavering devotion and seeking divine protection and prosperity for their families.