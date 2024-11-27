Devpt of villages, public welfare are our goals: MLA Yashaswini

Hanumakonda: The development of villages and public welfare are our primary objectives, said Palakurthy MLA Hanumandla Yashaswini Jhansi Reddy here on Tuesday.

As part of the public administration’s victory celebrations, the MLA participated as the chief guest in groundbreaking ceremonies and foundation stone laying in Kodakandla mandal’s Ramannagudem for CC road construction, the construction of the Narsingapuram Gram Panchayat building, and the Anganwadi centre building in Rangannapuram village.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA stated that robust infrastructure, including roads, drainage systems, and streetlights, will be established in villages to ensure comprehensive development. She urged contractors to adhere to quality standards and complete ongoing developmental works within the stipulated time frame. Addressing issues brought to her attention by the public, she assured swift resolutions.

She criticised previous administrations for focusing solely on wealth accumulation and neglecting public welfare. She stated that the ten years of BRS governance yielded little benefits to the people, whereas Chief Minister Revanth Reddy introduced numerous welfare schemes within just 11 months of Congress rule. She pledged to fulfill all promises made to the people with integrity and selflessness, working over the next four years to transform the constituency as never before.

Highlighting her long-standing dedication to education and healthcare, she emphasised that even before entering politics, she had undertaken numerous development initiatives in the constituency using personal funds.

She concluded by accusing previous leaders of exploiting the public without contributing to any significant development.