Apple’s AI Tools Gain Traction as Tim Cook Says Visual Intelligence Emerges as Most-Used Feature

Apple’s artificial intelligence push is beginning to show real momentum, with CEO Tim Cook confirming that users are actively embracing the company’s AI-powered features on supported iPhones. While Apple Intelligence remains limited to premium models for now, the company believes the coming year could mark a turning point for wider adoption.

During Apple’s Q1 2026 earnings call, Cook shared an optimistic view of how customers are interacting with the brand’s growing AI ecosystem. He noted that most iPhone owners whose devices support Apple AI are already experimenting with the tools and integrating them into everyday tasks. Although Apple stopped short of revealing specific user numbers, the leadership suggested that engagement is steadily climbing.

To experience these capabilities fully, users currently need an iPhone 15 Pro or newer model. These devices support Apple’s latest on-device and cloud-assisted intelligence features designed to improve productivity, communication, and search.

Among the various tools introduced so far, one feature appears to stand out. According to Cook, Visual Intelligence has quickly become the most popular option. The feature works similarly to real-time visual assistants like Gemini Live, allowing users to point their iPhone camera at objects or surroundings and instantly gather information. It can identify places, products, and text, and even interact across apps to provide contextual help. The seamless integration with the camera and everyday tasks seems to be driving its strong adoption.

Other AI additions, such as live translation, have also received encouraging feedback. These tools aim to make communication easier across languages and settings, reinforcing Apple’s focus on practical, everyday uses rather than flashy demonstrations.

Despite the positive tone, Apple executives did not disclose detailed usage metrics. Cook and Apple CEO Kevan Parekh both avoided sharing exact figures, instead emphasizing that growth is consistent and that customer satisfaction remains high. Their comments suggest Apple is still in the early stages of its AI rollout but confident about future expansion.

Looking ahead, Apple is leaning heavily on Google’s Gemini technology to strengthen its AI ambitions. The company has described Gemini as the most capable foundation for its upcoming plans. Even so, Apple intends to run these features on its own infrastructure, using private cloud computing systems designed to protect user privacy. This approach aligns with Apple’s long-standing promise to keep customer data secure and largely processed on-device.

Siri is also expected to benefit from these improvements. Reports indicate that a next-generation version of the assistant, powered by a customized Gemini model, could debut soon. An early preview may arrive with the iOS 26.4 update, which is expected to roll out between March and April.

With expanding features, stronger partnerships, and rising user interest, Apple appears to be setting the stage for 2026 to become a defining year for its AI journey.