Dharani portal to bring revolutionary change in revenue services: KCR

Dharani portal would bring a revolutionary change in the revenue services and will be a trend-setter of the country, said the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after the launch of the portal today. He said that the details of 1,45,58,000 acres of land are enrolled in the Dharani portal and the same could be viewed by any person from any country.

The entire registration process will be completed within 20 minutes and the days when people especially farmers had to make the rounds of various offices for transactions are gone.

"Telangana has achieved tremendous progress in all the sectors including economy, agriculture, industry, irrigation and power. The launch of Dharani portal is an important step taken by the government to resolve all sorts of issues pertaining to agriculture and non-agricultural lands in the state," the Chief Minister said.

Dharani portal launch would have an impact over the country and the central and state governments will go under immense pressure to bring the similar measures, the CM said. "Not only from the state, the portal was also being accessed from other states and countries even before the official launch of the portal," the Chief Minister said.

"The portal has been designed in such a way that there would be no technical glitches. A technical team has also been appointed to rectify the technical snags," Rao said, adding that the registration process can be done at mee-seva, dharani portal and other offices.