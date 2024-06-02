Grand State Inauguration Day Celebrations Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala who unveiled the National Flag

Telangana State Incarnation Day celebrations were held on Sunday in the Complex of Integrated District Offices in Bhadradri Kothagudem Centre. Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala, who attended the ceremony as the chief guest, gave a warm welcome on behalf of the district administration with a salute of honour.Later, the collector unveiled the national flag. In his speech, he explained about the welfare development programs implemented in the district and the progress achieved. District SP Rohit Raj, Additional Collector Venugopal, DRDO Vidyachandan, officials of various departments and city dignitaries participated in these ceremonies.

Collector pays tribute to Telangana martyrs

Meanwhile, Statehood DayCollector Dr. Priyanka Ala and others laid floral wreaths at the Martyrs' Memorial Stupa in Pragathi Maidan in Bhadradri Kothagudem District Centre.

Issued by District Civil Relations Officer, Bhadradri Kothagudem