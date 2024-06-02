  • Menu
Organization of Telangana Independence Day celebrations

Nagarkurnool: In celebration of Telangana's 10th Independence Day, Nagar Kurnool District Government Retired Employees' Association building was held grandly by decorating the portraits of Prof. Jayashankar and mother of Telangana with garlands and hoisting the national flag. In the first phase of the program, the fighters of Malidasha Telangana participated and told about the many problems faced in the pursuit of Telangana.

Telangana wanted to achieve the highest level achieved in the same way that we are celebrating appointments in our region, district president Jay Ramachandra Reddy, general secretary Sridhar, treasurer Venkatashetty, Telangana activist Busireddy Sudhakar Reddy who participated in Malidasha struggle, mandal secretary Yugandhar Reddy, Warden Chennaiah of the first Malidasa activists were present in the program. , Krishnaiah, Nizamuddin, Pandu, Pandurangaiah Narasaiah and others participated.

