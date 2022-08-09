'Dharma Yuddham' against TRS & CM in Munugodu: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Bhongiri/Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday called upon the party cadre and voters of the Munugodu Assembly constituency to unite as dharma yuddham has begun to chase away the TRS regime from Telangana.

Addressing a public meeting at Chotuppal, as part of the third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra, he said all sections of people were let down by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao are looking at voters of Munugodu to hoist the saffron flag to teach a lesson to the TRS supremo.

Terming the upcoming Munugodu by-poll crucial for the eventual defeat of TRS in the next Assembly elections and to bring BJP to power, he said, "the Munugodu by-poll decides the future of Telangana." Rolling out details of Central funds to the Munugodu segment, he asked youth to go to every house and every street in the constituency to explain the dictatorial governance of KCR and to free weeping Mother Telangana from TRS clutches.

Alleging that the CM wanted to win the by-poll to purchase each vote at the rate of Rs 30,000 spending from the ill-gotten wealth, he asked people to take money but defeat TRS. The Karimnagar MP said he had promised KCR to screen 'RRR' and he delivered the same. Now, "Another 'R' is going to be added by making Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy win in Munugodu," he remarked. He asked why should people vote for TRS as KCR failed to deliver on his promises to complete the Nakkala Gandi project, and the constituency has no degree college, super specialty hospital or good roads. People are not getting Mission Bhagiratha water, on which, KCR wasted Rs 40,000 crore, he charged.

Bandi alleged that the CM had announced Gattupalli as mandal under BJP pressure but, for political benefits. In eight-year rule of KCR, he gave nothing to the constituency. "No water, no roads but only left people of Munugodu in the lurch with polluted air and water by chemical factories. "Those who caused pollution were given a Rajya Sabha seat for a price," he charged.

While people of Munugodu were asking for development works, the CM has given them only five bars, seven wine shops and 57 belt shops, he asserted.

Bandi said the party will come back to power at the Centre. Bringing BJP to power in Telangana, to form a double engine sarkar, alone will help the State to come out of its debt trap and position itself on the development trajectory.

Earlier, the yatra, on its sixth day, had started from Masidguda touching Serilla, Pedda Konduru, Chinna Konduru, Choutuppal and Talla Singaram. Bandi assured to do his best when MRPs representatives met him and sought his support for SC categorisation.