"Dial Your DM Program Tomorrow"

NagarKurnool : Nagar Kurnool Depot Manager A. Yadayya has announced that the "Dial Your DM" program will be conducted tomorrow from 4 PM to 5 PM.

He urged passengers from Nagar Kurnool constituency villages and residents of various villages to make good use of this opportunity and provide valuable suggestions and advice.

He mentioned that people can contact through the phone number 9959226288.