Disciplinary panel chief faces charge of indiscipline! Mallu Ravi accused of ‘anti-party’ activities

Hyderabad: In an interesting development, a Congress leader on Thursday sought action against newly appointed Telangana PCC Disciplinary Action Committee chairman Mallu Ravi for his anti-party activities!

This incident happened when Meenakshi Natarajan, AICC in-charge for Telangana, organised a review meeting of the Nagarkurnool Parliamentary constituency at Gandhi Bhavan.

Soon after the beginning of the review meeting, former Alampur MLA S A Sampath Kumar demanded disciplinary action against Mallu Ravi, who is also Nagarkurnool MP, for his ‘anti-party’ activities within the Alampur constituency. Interestingly, Malli Ravi was recently appointed as the chairman of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s disciplinary action panel.

Further, the supporters of Sampath Kumar created commotion and said that the matter would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Sampath Kumar, who is also AICC secretary, was apparently upset with the actions of Mallu Ravi in Alampur constituency. So, he registered a complaint against Mallu Ravi with Meenakshi Natarajan. The former MLA also expressed his anguish over the way Mallu Ravi was giving importance to local BRS MLA Vijayudu at the ‘expense’ of the local Congress cadre and said such a behaviour would not augur well for the party.

“During his visit to Gadwal district, he (Ravi) took BRS MLA Vijayudu with him in his vehicle to the houses of our party leaders, felicitated him and entertained him,” Sampath Kumar posted on X after the meeting.

Meanwhile, G Chinna Reddy, the vice chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) and former chairman of PCC Disciplinary Action Committee, is also said to be facing rivalry from Wanaparthy MLA T Megha Reddy. The MLA, who resigned from the BRS months before the 2023 Assembly polls, contested on the Congress ticket. Chinna Reddy, who also attended Thursday's review meeting, suggested that a coordination committee should be formed to resolve issues at the local level. He felt that a panel of around five partymen could resolve such matters within.