Discussion on Upliftment and Empowerment of Marginalized Communities at Sagara Bhageeratha Pratibha Puraskara Vedika

Gadwal: At the Sagara Bhageeratha Vamshaja Pratibha Puraskara Vedika, various key issues were discussed. The primary focus was on how the upper castes are socially, economically, and politically oppressing the lower castes. Strategies on how to collectively confront and resist such exploitation were thoroughly discussed. The forum also deliberated on how Dalits, Adivasis, and Bahujans from marginalized communities should develop social awareness and how future citizens of India can be prepared for this challenge. A detailed discussion took place on designing and implementing action plans to overcome the generational hardships faced by the Sagara community.

The event saw the participation of distinguished guests, including T. Chiranjeevulu, IAS, Chairman of Telangana Financial Corporation Siricilla Rajayya, former BC Commission Chairman Vakkantam Ramamohan, National President of the BC Association Jajula Srinivas Goud, leaders from the Telangana State Sagara Association, leaders from various districts, students who excelled in different fields, and their parents.