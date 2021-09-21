Disha case: Justice Sirpurkar commission questions four Tahsildars

As a part of the inquiry, Justice Sirpurkar Commission which probing the alleged encounter of four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinary doctor has questioned four tahsildars who conducted panchnama of the accused.



The tahsildars of Farooqnagar, Kondurgu, Kotturu, Keshampeta conducted the panchnama of the accused in Disha case. The commission asked the tahsildars as to what rules have to be followed while conducting panchnama and also questioned if they have followed them.

The tahsildars also told they have adhered to the rules.

The inquiry of Justice Sirpurkar commission will be held until September 25. By then, the commission would also question Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat which led the SIT then.

So far, 14 members have been questioned by the commission in three phases and home department secretary Ravi Gupta appeared before the commission on behalf of the government. The commission also questioned SIT investigation officer Surender Reddy and also recorded the statements of accused families.