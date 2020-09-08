Dispose all complaints received at Prajavani: SP Apoorva Rao

Wanaparthy: District Superintendent of Police K Apoorva Rao directed the police officials concerned to immediately dispose of all the complaints lodged at Prajavani held at district police headquarters on Monday.

The SP received as many as 11 representations from several people complaining about land, personal and family related disputes. The SP spoke with the complainants leisurely and tried to understand their problems and issues.

Later the SP instructed to the police officers to conduct detailed investigation into the issues and problems and directed them to resolve them as early as possible.

The SP informed that of the 11 applications received, six complaints were related to land disputes, three were personal fights and two complaints were related to disputes between wife and husband. These complaints were forwarded to the police stations concerned and clear instructions were given to the officials to resolve them at the earliest, the SP stated.