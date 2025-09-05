Disruption in Ganesh procession..Two DCMs killed, two in critical condition after tractor collides with them

Wanaparthy dist: A tragedy has taken place in Rangapur, Pebber mandal, Wanaparthy district. A serious road accident occurred near the old Gurudatta Dhaba near Rangapuram village on Friday morning at 01:35 am. Going into details, 13 youths from Nachahalli village in Wanaparthi mandal were returning to the village in a tractor after completing Ganesh immersion near Beachupalli on the road leading to Hyderabad.

In this sequence, after crossing Rangapur, a DCM (AP39x1678) tractor coming from behind near the old Gurudatta Dhaba hit the tractor from behind. The DCM driver came at a high speed and hit the tractor going in front from behind, killing two of the five people sitting on the tractor engine.

The deceased have been identified as Sai (25) and Shankar (28) and two other youths, Abdullah and Vishnu, who were seriously injured and were shifted to the Wanaparthi Government Hospital. The deceased was shifted to NIMS Hyderabad due to his critical condition. The injured among the deceased are receiving treatment at a government hospital. It is reported that the DCM driver is absconding.