Dissidents come to fore in BRS

Hyderabad: The dissidents within the new Bharat Rashtra Samithi (earlier Telangana Rashtra Samithi after many important BRS leaders failed to attend the Vanamas house meeting. It is reported that Municipal Chairman and 11 others were absent.

It is mention here that a senior BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy seems to have made up his mind to jump ship come what may. The former MP has been making controversial comments recently that clearly contradicts the party lines. Ponguleti made more such remarks that clearly gave out signals of him leaving the party soon. He made these comments during a programme organised by his followers at Pinapaka constituency in Kothagudem. The 'Athmeeya Sammelanam' was organised in Pinpaka constituency which is the constituency of BRS MLA and BRS district president Rega Kantharao.

Former MLA Payam Venkateswarlu, who had earlier won from the constituency on YSRC party ticket and later joined BRS along with Former MP Ponguleti, organised the programme and a number of followers of the former MP attended the event. The followers did not displayed photos of BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and working president KT Rama Rao in welcome banners in the event. Whichi is seen as clear signal from the Ponguleti followers to alarm the BRS party. During the event, Ponguleti gave strong counter to the BRS government. Referring the recent down scaling of his security detail, the former MP said that he had no need for security and the people are giving him full security. Ponguleti asked the government to remove the remaining security people from his detail. He also made indirect comments over Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. "I had joined the party because I had faith in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

However, everyone knows how they have honoured in last few years". He reiterated that his team will contest in coming polls in the district. While attending the spiritual gathering, the senior BRS leader made unexpected comments and said that he joined party because of his faith in Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao. However, many developments have taken place in these four years, he added. Ponguleti also made some cryptic and controversial statements and said that "he will tell everything when the right occasion comes". The people will decide who are the leaders in coming days, he said. He said that he has no godfathers politically and the people of Telangana are his godfathers. He recalled that he had endured insults for four years, adding that he would not be moved by painful comments.

He commented that some people have been questioning him on what he is doing in Pinapaka and said that he has come to know the problems of the people. He said that he does not care about positions but respects every man. Referring to the recent down-grading of his security detail, the former MP said that even if the security is reduced, he will not ask. He said he would not be harmed, if the two gunmen were removed. He indirectly warned to party Chief Minister KCR and other leaders in his speech. He said the words which was delivered this time came from my heart with fully agony, did not get flustered on my words. Former MLA, BRS leader Payam Venkteswarlu, DCCB director Tulluri Brahmaiah criticised sitting MLA Rega Kantha and his land robberies and illegal business in their speech.