Distraught woman ends life after killing her children

Bibi Nagar( Yadadri-Bhongir ): A heart-wrenching incident occurred in Gollagudem village of Bibinagar mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district, where a woman named Aishwarya ended her life after killing her two young children. The shocking incident has plunged the entire village into deep mourning, as three innocent lives were lost at once.

According to family members, Aishwarya had been facing marital disputes with her husband for some time. Due to ongoing differences, she had been staying at her parent’s home in Gollagudem village along with her two children — a two-year-old daughter and a ten-month-old son. It is suspected that the unresolved conflicts between the couple and the mounting mental stress may have driven her to take the extreme step.

The two-year-old girl and the ten-month-old baby boy lost their lives along with their mother, leaving villagers in shock and sorrow. The innocent faces of the children and the painful memories of the family have moved many to tears,. Upon receiving information, Bibinagar police rushed to the spot and conducted a panchanama.

Preliminary investigations suggest that prolonged marital disputes and emotional distress while staying away from her husband could have led to the incident. Police are questioning family members and neighbors as part of the ongoing investigation.