- Telangana Skills University to offer first set of courses from Nov 4
- MP,MLAs participated in the vibrant Bathukamma celebrations.
- "International Day of the Girl Child Celebrated in Jogulamba District with Focus on Gender Equality and Hunger Awareness".
- "District Additional Collector Distributes Bonuses and Incentives to Porters and Sweepers for Dussehra".
- "State-Level Photography and Short Film Competitions Announced by Gadwal Police for Police Martyrs' Remembrance Day".
- Air India Express flight that faced technical snag lands safely in Tirchy airport
- Mathangi Media Announces Production No 1
- District Collector B.M. Santosh Releases Poster to Raise Awareness on Child Rights Protection
- Special Committees to Oversee Indiramma Housing Scheme Implementation: District Collector B. M. Santosh
- Jogulamba Devi Sharan Navaratri Brahmotsavam Concludes with Teppotsavam Preview
District Additional Collector (Revenue) Lakshmi Narayana Distributes Bonus, Clothes, and Incentives to Porters and Sweepers for Dussehra Festival On Friday, in the Additional Collector's chamber, a distribution program was organized under the leadership of the District Civil Supplies Department.
Gadwal : District Additional Collector (Revenue) Lakshmi Narayana Distributes Bonus, Clothes, and Incentives to Porters and Sweepers for Dussehra Festival On Friday, in the Additional Collector's chamber, a distribution program was organized under the leadership of the District Civil Supplies Department. Speaking on the occasion, Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana stated that the Civil Supplies Corporation distributes bonuses and clothes every year to the porters and sweepers working at MLS (Mandated Logistics Supply) points, enabling them to celebrate the Dussehra festival joyfully with their families.
This year, bonuses were distributed to porters working at MLS points in Gadwal, Alampur, Aija, and Manopad. Each porter received an incentive of ₹6,500, ₹800 in cash instead of a sweet box, two sets of uniform clothes, and ₹1,300 for stitching charges. Additionally, sweepers received the same incentives. Each sweeper was given two sets of uniform clothes, cash for stitching charges (₹100 per blouse for two blouses), ₹6,500 in incentive cash, and ₹800 in lieu of a sweet box.
The event was attended by District Civil Supplies Manager Vimala, District Civil Supplies Officer Swami Kumar, porters, and staff members.