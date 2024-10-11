"District Additional Collector Distributes Bonuses and Incentives to Porters and Sweepers for Dussehra".

Gadwal : District Additional Collector (Revenue) Lakshmi Narayana Distributes Bonus, Clothes, and Incentives to Porters and Sweepers for Dussehra Festival On Friday, in the Additional Collector's chamber, a distribution program was organized under the leadership of the District Civil Supplies Department. Speaking on the occasion, Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana stated that the Civil Supplies Corporation distributes bonuses and clothes every year to the porters and sweepers working at MLS (Mandated Logistics Supply) points, enabling them to celebrate the Dussehra festival joyfully with their families.

This year, bonuses were distributed to porters working at MLS points in Gadwal, Alampur, Aija, and Manopad. Each porter received an incentive of ₹6,500, ₹800 in cash instead of a sweet box, two sets of uniform clothes, and ₹1,300 for stitching charges. Additionally, sweepers received the same incentives. Each sweeper was given two sets of uniform clothes, cash for stitching charges (₹100 per blouse for two blouses), ₹6,500 in incentive cash, and ₹800 in lieu of a sweet box.



The event was attended by District Civil Supplies Manager Vimala, District Civil Supplies Officer Swami Kumar, porters, and staff members.















