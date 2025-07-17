District Administration Ensures Full Cotton Seed Procurement: Collector Demands Written Assurance from Seed Companies

Gadwal: In a proactive move to protect the interests of cotton seed farmers, District Collector B.M. Santosh issued strict instructions to seed companies to purchase the entire cotton seed produce cultivated by farmers in the district without causing any inconvenience or distress. He emphasized the responsibility of seed companies to act transparently and in good faith, assuring that no farmer’s efforts should go to waste.

The directive came during a special review meeting held on Thursday at the IDOC Conference Hall, attended by officials from the Agriculture Department, representatives of seed companies, and seed organizers. The Collector reiterated the State Government’s priority towards farmer welfare and warned against any negligence that might lead to farmer unrest.

Key Highlights of the Meeting:

Extent of Cultivation: Cotton seed cultivation is a major source of income in Jogulamba Gadwal district, with over 40,000 acres under cultivation.

Involvement of Seed Companies: Farmers cultivated seed cotton using seeds supplied by 35 different companies. These companies are now obliged to purchase every last seed from the farmers to ensure they are not financially impacted.

Written Assurance Required: To dispel any confusion or distrust, the Collector ordered companies to submit a written guarantee confirming their commitment to purchase the complete harvest.

Immediate Resolution of Ongoing Issues: The Collector acknowledged problems that have emerged in the last two days and demanded complete cooperation from company representatives to resolve the situation amicably

Law & Order Concerns:

District SP Mr. Srinivasa Rao, also present at the meeting, highlighted the law and order disruptions caused by recent farmer protests in Bingi Doddi, where farmers staged a 4-hour dharna on the roads.

He warned that legal action would be initiated if similar situations recur, urging seed companies and organizers to prevent escalations by resolving grievances promptly.

Farmers were advised to approach the district administration and police department directly in case of any future issues.

The SP stressed that companies must abide by the procurement norms that have been followed over the last 30 years.

Collector’s Address to Farmers:

Following the internal meeting, Collector B.M. Santosh addressed the farmers outside the IDOC office:

He reassured them that the government is committed to standing by farmers and will take necessary actions to ensure justice in every case.

The Collector dismissed any rumors or misinformation regarding the seed procurement and asked farmers not to fall prey to baseless doubts.

He confirmed that after discussions with company representatives and seed organizers, written commitments were obtained from them guaranteeing full-scale procurement.

Attendees of the Meeting:

The session was attended by:

Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana

Joint Director of Agriculture Sujatha

District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik

Agricultural Development Officer Sangeeta Lakshmi

Representatives from seed companies

Seed organizers

Several farmers from across the district

This development reflects a significant intervention by the district administration to resolve the friction between farmers and seed companies—particularly critical during the peak procurement season. The recent protests suggest rising farmer anxiety, likely stemming from past instances of delayed or partial procurement. By demanding written assurances from companies and warning of strict legal consequences, the administration is aiming to:

Reinforce trust between the farming community and seed firms

Prevent future agitations and law & order issues

Ensure economic stability for cotton seed growers in the district

This incident also signals a broader policy stance of the Revanth Reddy-led state government, which has increasingly emphasized farmer welfare, transparency, and accountability among private agribusiness stakeholders.

In the coming days, the actual implementation of these procurement promises will be closely watched by both the farmers and district officials. Any lapse could potentially trigger renewed protests, but the proactive tone and involvement of senior officials offer a promising sign of resolution.

The swift intervention by the Jogulamba Gadwal district administration not only averted further crisis but also set a precedent for responsible governance and corporate accountability in the agriculture sector. Farmers, seed companies, and officials must now collaborate to ensure smooth procurement and fair compensation, upholding the trust placed in the system..