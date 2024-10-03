Live
District Collector Adarsh Surabhi has directed that all concerned officials must attend the road safety meeting
A road safety quarterly meeting was held under the auspices of the Roads Concepts Department under the chairmanship of the District Collector on Thursday.
Wanaparthy District: A road safety quarterly meeting was held under the auspices of the Roads Concepts Department under the chairmanship of the District Collector on Thursday. As some officials did not attend, a show cause notice was issued to them and the Executive Engineer of the Roads and Buildings Department was ordered to hold a full-scale meeting next week.
Decisions taken in the last meeting on road safety and full reports on their implementation were ordered to be given in writing in the meeting. He was directed to come to the meeting with complete reports on dangerous black spots identified on the national highway, safety measures taken, riders not wearing helmets, fines imposed on vehicles traveling beyond the limit, etc.
Roads Buildings Executive Engineer Deshya Naik, Panchayat Raj Executive Engineer Malliah, DSP Krishna Kishore, R.T. O Manasa, National Highway Department Officer and others participated.