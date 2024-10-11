District Collector B.M. Santosh Releases Poster to Raise Awareness on Child Rights Protection

Gadwal: On Friday, District Collector B.M. Santosh released a poster on child rights protection, prepared by the Rural Development Society, at the Collector's Camp Office.



Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector stated that sexual harassment of children below 18 years of age is a non-bailable offense and that strict punishments will be enforced as per law. He warned that direct or indirect harassment of children would result in severe penalties. According to the 2013 Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act, those found guilty of sexual harassment face up to 3 years imprisonment or a fine of one lakh rupees.

The Collector explained that under Article 24 of the Indian Constitution, employing children aged 6-14 is prohibited, and engaging children aged 14-18 in hazardous work is also considered a serious crime. Violations of these rules carry punishments ranging from 6 months to 2 years imprisonment, with fines up to 50,000 rupees.

He further emphasized that, as per Article 21(A) of the Constitution, providing primary education to children aged 6-14 is their right, and under the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, it is the responsibility of parents to ensure their children receive education within the prescribed time. The Collector pointed out that it is not only the government's duty but also the responsibility of society as a whole to ensure the provision of primary education.

Citing the 2006 Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, he stated that marrying off girls below 18 years and boys below 21 years is a punishable offense. Violators of this law can face up to 2 years imprisonment or a fine of one lakh rupees. He added that anyone permitting, encouraging, or conducting child marriages would be considered offenders under the law.

The Collector also mentioned that under the 1956 Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, human trafficking, including buying or selling humans, is strictly prohibited. Article 23 of the Indian Constitution bans practices like slavery, forced begging, and prostitution.

He urged people to raise awareness of these laws and encouraged families and communities to work together in protecting children’s rights and ensuring their safety. He also shared important toll-free numbers for assistance in emergencies: Child Line: 1098, ERSS: 112, Police: 100, and Sakhi: 181.

The event was attended by Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana, Narsing Rao, DWO K. Sudha Rani, and other officials.