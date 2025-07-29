District Collector Urges Students to Pursue Education with Discipline to Achieve Great Heights

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh emphasized that students who attend classes regularly with discipline and dedication can rise to great heights in life. On Tuesday, the Collector made a surprise inspection of the Zilla Parishad High School in Maladkal mandal.

During the visit, he inspected classrooms, school surroundings, the midday meal facilities, food quality, science lab, and other amenities. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that the government is giving utmost priority to the education sector. He stressed that every student studying in government schools should receive quality education along with nutritious food as per the prescribed menu.

The Collector added that necessary facilities, teacher appointments, quality teaching, and infrastructure are being provided to ensure this. He urged teachers to pay special attention to students’ academic abilities and health, and to ensure that students attend school regularly.

“If students listen attentively to their teachers and practice with discipline, even an average student can become an IAS officer, a scientist, or a leader guiding society,” said the Collector. He noted that there are 104 students enrolled in 10th grade this academic year and expressed the goal that all should pass and achieve 100% results.

Expressing disappointment that no student scored above 540 marks last year, he motivated the students to perform better this year. He also announced that those achieving top scores will be felicitated at district-level programs. The Collector encouraged students to make the most of the opportunities provided by the government and move forward with a clear plan.

He expressed happiness that the school was selected under the PM SHRI scheme and assured that all required facilities for the students’ welfare would be provided. Teachers were instructed to conduct special classes to ensure that students thoroughly understand their lessons. Additionally, the quality of food served must be mandatorily verified by the school’s quality committee before being distributed.

The Collector also highlighted that while the district stood 32nd in the state rankings last year, it has now improved to 23rd position, with a goal to reach at least 15th place next year. He pointed out that many renowned individuals have risen to prominence from government schools, including from the Government Boys’ School in Gadwal.

He concluded by encouraging students to dream big and take small, consistent steps every day toward achieving their goals.

The event was attended by Mandal Education Officer Mr. Suresh, School Coordinator Ms. Esther Rani, teachers, and others.