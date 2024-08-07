District Collector Urges Youth to Promote Handloom and Cultural Heritage by Wearing Handloom Clothes

Gadwal: On Wednesday, as part of the National Handloom Day celebrations, District Collector B.M. Santosh, along with Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, inaugurated the event by lighting a lamp in the meeting hall of the Collector's office. The event began with a rally from Ambedkar Chowk to the Collector's office, involving the District Collector, Additional Collector, district officials, handloom weavers, and artists. They pledged to wear and promote handloom clothes, preserving the heritage art form.

During the event, students from degree and junior colleges showcased handloom garments in a fashion show, drawing everyone's attention.

District Collector B.M. Santosh emphasized the superiority of handloom over power loom, highlighting the fame of Gadwal handloom sarees. He explained that the primary aim of conducting the rally on National Handloom Day was to showcase the skill of handloom weavers and encourage everyone to wear handloom sarees. He elaborated on the greatness of Gadwal sarees and urged the youth to learn and appreciate the skill involved in handloom weaving. He mentioned that conducting fashion shows helps in promoting Gadwal handloom textiles to various regions. He encouraged the public to wear handloom garments, raising awareness and contributing to the preservation of the handloom sector. He also announced efforts to market Gadwal handloom products globally through online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. The Collector praised the students who participated in the fashion show for their elegant and traditional presentation of handloom garments.

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy noted the unique identity of Gadwal sarees worldwide and mentioned their geographical indication status. He pledged to work towards establishing a handloom park with the government's support. He highlighted various welfare schemes implemented by the Telangana government for weavers and emphasized that events like fashion shows can further enhance the reputation of Gadwal sarees. He congratulated the students who participated in the fashion show.

The event also included the felicitation of skilled handloom weavers, students who participated in the fashion show, and winners of essay writing and speech competitions from various schools and colleges. Bankers were also honored with mementos and certificates, and a cheque for low-interest loans was presented to the handloom weavers.

Additional Collector Narsing Rao, Assistant Director and Handloom & Textiles Officer Govindayya, President of Gadwal Handloom Cooperative Society Ramalingeshwara Kamale, councilors, district officials, handloom weavers, related officials, and students participated in the event.





