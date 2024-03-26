District Election Officer, Collector P Uday Kumar completed the first round of randomization of election staff in the district

Nagarkurnool: In respect of Nagar-Kurnool district, the first round of randomization of polling staff has been undertaken as per the rules of Parliament elections. To this extent, the first round of randomization process regarding the election staff was undertaken under the direction of District Election Officer Collector P Uday Kumar in the video meeting hall of District Collectorate NIC on Tuesday.

On this occasion, District Election Officer, Collector Uday Kumar said that 20 percent additional 4552 people have been selected through the first round of randomization in relation to the total 909 polling centers in Nagar Kurnool, Kalvakurti, Kolhapur, Acchampeta and Orkonda Mandal under the jurisdiction of Jadcharla and Legislative Assembly constituencies.

He said that there are 1138 POs, 1138 APOs and 2276 OPOs. Each team will have a presiding officer, an assistant presiding officer and two other polling officers. He said that reserve teams will be trained and used for home voting. District Additional Collectors Kumar Deepak, Sitarama Rao, Collectorate AO Chandrasekhar, Ediam Naresh, NIC staff Arshad, Siva, Madhu and others participated in this program.