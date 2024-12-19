  • Menu
District Judge Ganta Kavitha Devi Conducts Surprise Inspection at Gadwal Government School

Highlights

Mrs. Ganta Kavitha Devi, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, conducted a surprise inspection of the Government High School in Burada Peta, Gadwal town.

Gadwal: Mrs. Ganta Kavitha Devi, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, conducted a surprise inspection of the Government High School in Burada Peta, Gadwal town.

During the inspection, she reviewed the implementation of the mid-day meal program to ensure that the meals were being provided to students as per the prescribed menu. She also examined the school premises and interacted with the students to understand their issues and challenges.

The inspection revealed several concerns, including inadequate restroom facilities for students. Additionally, the presence of an unsafe electrical transformer within the school compound raised safety concerns among parents and residents of Burada Peta.

Mrs. Kavitha Devi assured the school staff, students, and parents that she would issue necessary recommendations to the relevant authorities to address these issues. She encouraged the school to submit a written report detailing their problems to the District Legal Services Authority for further action.

