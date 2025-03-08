  • Menu
District Legal Services Authority Issues Tender for Equipment and Furniture Procurement

District Chief Judicial Officer D. Rajesh Babu, following directives from the State High Court, has issued a tender announcement for procuring essential furniture and electronic equipment for the District Legal Services Authority in Nagarkurnool.

Nagar kurnool: District Chief Judicial Officer D. Rajesh Babu, following directives from the State High Court, has issued a tender announcement for procuring essential furniture and electronic equipment for the District Legal Services Authority in Nagarkurnool. In a press release, he invited sealed quotations from interested bidders, with submissions accepted until March 12, 2025.

The tender covers a range of items including 2 computers, 3 HP Laser Z Printers, 1 web camera, 2 units of UPS 1 KV, 10 printer cartridges, 1 photocopy machine, 4 office tables, 50 fiber chairs, 2 shelves, 1 air cooler, and 1 water dispenser.

