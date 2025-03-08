District Legal Services Authority Issues Tender for Equipment and Furniture Procurement

Live
Just In
Highlights
District Chief Judicial Officer D. Rajesh Babu, following directives from the State High Court, has issued a tender announcement for procuring essential furniture and electronic equipment for the District Legal Services Authority in Nagarkurnool.
Nagar kurnool: District Chief Judicial Officer D. Rajesh Babu, following directives from the State High Court, has issued a tender announcement for procuring essential furniture and electronic equipment for the District Legal Services Authority in Nagarkurnool. In a press release, he invited sealed quotations from interested bidders, with submissions accepted until March 12, 2025.
The tender covers a range of items including 2 computers, 3 HP Laser Z Printers, 1 web camera, 2 units of UPS 1 KV, 10 printer cartridges, 1 photocopy machine, 4 office tables, 50 fiber chairs, 2 shelves, 1 air cooler, and 1 water dispenser.
