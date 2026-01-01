Chandrababu, Pawan and Lokesh extend New Year wishes to people

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has extended heartfelt New Year greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, promising to deliver double the happiness, welfare, and development by 2026. He expressed optimism that this year would mark significant progress towards achieving a healthy, wealthy, and happy state. In his statement, Naidu highlighted the "unforgettable successes" of the coalition government in 2025, which he described as pivotal in steering the state towards progress following a period of turmoil. "We have triumphed over various crises and challenges, and the same spirit will carry us into 2026," he affirmed.

In a nod to the natural beauty of the state, Naidu also shared a video of the first sunrise of 2026 from Araku Valley on social media.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan echoed these sentiments in his heartfelt New Year message, addressing not only the Chief Minister but also his cabinet colleagues, legislative leaders, and state officials. Kalyan called for collective efforts towards a developed Andhra Pradesh and encouraged public servants to deepen their commitment to their roles in the state’s administrative framework. He conveyed his congratulations to recently promoted IAS officers and police personnel, urging them to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of citizens, particularly women.

Minister for Education and IT, Nara Lokesh, joined the chorus of New Year greetings by urging the public to work with self-confidence and diligence to achieve their aims. He stressed the importance of unity in promoting peace and progress, wishing for a year ahead filled with health, happiness, and prosperity for all.

As Andhra Pradesh steps into this New Year, its leaders remain focused on development and the continued welfare of their citizens.