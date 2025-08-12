District level handwriting competitions to start on Aug 20

Karimnagar: Under the auspices of the Collector and DEO, Karimnagar district level handwriting competitions will be organised for government students, government officials and teachers in collaboration with the Paramitha Educational Institutions of the local city, said the Head of Paramita Educational Institutions, Dr E Prasad Rao.

In this era of computers and artificial intelligence, we are almost getting away from our handwriting, which we considered very valuable for centuries. These days, we have almost stopped writing. Students are also finding it difficult to write, the hands that used to hold the pencil and pen since childhood are being forced to use cell phones. The hands that used to hold the pencil and pen are almost forgetting to write due to the use of mobile and computer. We all know that regular and good handwriting has many benefits, including preventing diseases like dementia that come with age, Dr E Prasad Rao said.

To bring back handwriting to its former glory, the Collector and District Magistrate, Pamela Satpathi will be organising handwriting competitions for students of government schools (Classes 6 to 10) and government employees and government teachers separately on the following dates.

School level competition for students are held on August 20 from 10 am to 10.45 am.

Mandal level competition for students is held on August 25 from 10 am to 10.45 am.

District level competition for students, government employees and government teachers are held on September 7 from 10 am to 10.45 am. District level venue is Paramita Heritage School at Padmanagar in Karimnagar

At school level, three winners will get certificates.

At Mandal level, three winners will receive certificates and prizes.

At District level, students and employees, two each in two categories will receive Rs 5000 each as first prize.

Two each in two categories will receive Rs 4000 each as 2nd prize

Third prize winners for two each in two categories will get Rs 3000 each.

Two each in two categories, will get Rs 2000 each as fourth prize.

Two each in two categories will receive Rs 1000 each as Fifth prize.

Consolation prizes of 5 will also be given in each category. The District Level Awards Ceremony will be held on September 15th at the Collectorate Auditorium, Karimnagar informed Dr E Prasad Rao.

Students and government employees are requested to participate in these competitions and make them successful.