District Officials Crack Down on Illegal Sand Transport in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubangar: The district officials from Mahabubangar cracked down on the illegal sand transport in Koilkonda mandal of Mahabubnagar district on Monday.

After multiple complaints and news reports in Hans India, district authorities have finally taken action against illegal sand transportation in Koilkonda Mandal on Tuesday. The officials seized illegal sand dumps at Acharyapur, Kothur, and Suraram worth nearly Rs. 30-40 lakhs.

Social activists from Nenu Saitham Diddi Praveen Kumar said that finally his efforts have paid fruits and his fight in protecting the valuable sand resource from being illegally taken away by sand mafia has been stopped with the officail action. "I have been actively fighting against illegal sand transport, my persistent efforts with media support we could force the officails to act," said Praveen kumar.

He revealed that the sand mafia has been illegally transporting sand from streams in Lingalchedu, Suraram, Sheri Venkatapur, Acharyapur, and Kothur. He also mentioned that multiple complaints, backed by evidence, were submitted to district revenue, police, and mining department officials over time. The estimated value of the seized sand dumps is around ₹30–40 lakh.

The social activists urged the district collector and the SP to not just limit their action to seizing the of the illegal sand dumps, but must immediately register cases against those involved in illegal sand transport and enforce strict measures to put an end to these activities in Koilkonda Mandal.



