Gadwal: District Police Officials Celebrates the Birth Anniversary of Prof. Kothapalli Jayashankar, District Police Officials Celebrates the Birth Anniversary of Acharya Prof. Kothapalli Jayashankar.

Prof. Kothapalli Jayashankar was a great visionary who dedicated his life to the realization of a separate Telangana state, spreading the aspiration of Telangana across the world, said R.I. Venkatesh.

On the occasion of Professor Jayashankar's birth anniversary, District SP Shri T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, following his instructions, garlanded the portrait of Prof. Jayashankar at the District Police Office today. Subsequently, officials and police personnel paid their respects by placing flowers at his portrait.

R.I. Venkatesh praised Prof. Jayashankar, noting that he was a great individual who sacrificed his life for the aspiration of the Telangana people. He highlighted Jayashankar’s involvement in various movements, including the 1969 Telangana movement, Idli Sambar Go Back, Non-Mulki movement, and the second phase of the Telangana movement, through which he raised awareness about the injustices faced by Telangana. For six decades, Jayashankar articulated the necessity of a separate Telangana state and inspired people with the spirit of the movement. His life remains a source of inspiration and an ideal for today's youth.

The event was attended by DPO section officials, IT, DCRB, SB department police personnel, and others.