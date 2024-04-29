Live
District SP Gaikwad received the complaints in the Police Grievance Cell
Highlights
A Police Grievance Cell program was organized at the District Police Office in Nagar Kurnool district on Monday.
Nagarkurnool : A Police Grievance Cell program was organized at the District Police Office in Nagar Kurnool district on Monday. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath personally received pleas from the complainants during the event.
He personally spoke to the complainants and inquired about their problems. Later, SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath directed the concerned police officers to resolve the issues of complaints quickly. He said that a total of five complaints were received in Prajavani.
